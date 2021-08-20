‘All Rise’ Eyes Comeback With Season 3 Pickup By OWN After CBS Cancellation

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ All Rise may be resurrected. OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network is in talks for a new season of the legal drama starring Simone Missick, I have learned.

The negotiations between the cable network and lead All Rise studio Warner Bros. TV come three months after the series was canceled by CBS in May and OWN parent Discovery days later announced its plans to merge with Warner Bros. TV parent, AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. Sources close to the situation caution that the conversations, while progressing, are complex and have not reached the final stage yet. Reps for OWN and WBTV declined comment.

Options on the All Rise cast expired at the end of June. In anticipation of a potential pickup — which I hear could be for as many as 20 episodes — Warner Bros. TV has entered negotiations with lead Missick and also has approached other cast members, including Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho and J. Alex Brinson, I hear.

The cancellation of All Rise came after behind-the-scenes issues on the show, which culminated in the departure of creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood. in March over misconduct allegations. I hear Dee Harris-Lawrence, who took over showrunner duties for season two, would likely continue on the series alongside fellow executive producers Len Goldstein and Michael Robin. Harris-Lawrence is also executive producer/showrunner on OWN/WBTV’s acclaimed series David Makes Man.

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. It centers on Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The talks with OWN for All Rise come as WBTV also is negotiating with Netflix for a new season of Manifest following its cancellation by NBC.