‘Alien’: FX Boss Says Noah Hawley’s Series Will “Feel Like A Part Of The Cinematic Universe,” Teases Premiere Year

Noah Hawley’s upcoming Alien series at FX will be “very grounded,” network boss John Landgraf shared during a TCA presentation on Friday.

FX Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Full Coverage

“I think Noah’s very conscious of the fact that there’s a cinematic universe,” Landgraf said.

Announced by FX in December, Hawley’s Alien will be the first Alien story set on Earth and will blend the timeless horror of the original 1979 movie and the nonstop action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed sequel, Aliens. Ridley Scott will produce the series.

Landgraf added that series will both stay in line with the classic films and feature “some inventiveness and originality that is uniquely Noah.” From Fargo to Legion to Bones, Halwey has continued to bring a variety of genres and tones to his TV work.

“I think you’ll also see that the show will feel like a part of the cinematic universe you’re familiar with in terms of Alien,” he continued.

Watch on Deadline

In a July interview with Vanity Fair, Halwey specified that the series is “not a Ripley story,” referring to Sigourney Weaver’s iconic character from the film series. He said he thinks the heroine’s “story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it.” he added that his take on the franchise will take a deeper dive into the consequences of inequality.

Later during the executive panel, Landgraf spoke about how the series is “a beast … a really big, world-building exercise” for Hawley, who will get support from Scott’s Scott Free banner. He also teased the series’ anticipated premiere date.

“I have optimism that that show may well roll out in 2023,” he said. “It will probably roll out 2023, but we want to get it right.”