Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson & Rosanny Zayas Join ‘Echoes’ Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek) and Rosanny Zayas (The L Word: Generation Q) are set as series regulars opposite Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer and Daniel Sunjata in Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey.

Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Stroker will play Claudia, the sister who can’t quite penetrate the mysterious community formed by the twins. After a tragic moment that left her in a wheelchair, Claudia has risen to become the caretaker of the family home, but when her sister Leni goes missing, the future of that household is in jeopardy.

Robinson will portray Sheriff Louise Floss, the longtime public servant of Mt. Echo. She’s seen it all. That is, until the moment Leni goes missing. Sheriff Floss’ unflappable demeanor will be challenged in every way by the events set in motion by the twins.

Zayas is Deputy Paula Martinez. She has enjoyed her first year working in the sleepy town of Mt. Echo where the crimes are as mild as the weather. But when her new friend Leni disappears, the true character of Mt. Echo reveals itself—and she finds herself caught in the middle.

Yorkey serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. Gazy executive produces, with Quinton Peeples serving as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside Yorkey. Also executive producing are Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in Oklahoma! This past winter, she starred in the Lifetime holiday film, Christmas Ever After. She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West’s acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. Stroker will next be seen in a key recurring role in the upcoming final season of Netflix’s Ozark. She’s repped by KMR Talent and Schachter Entertainment.

Robinson is known for her role as Ronnie Lee in the smash hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek. Robinson can be seen in recurring roles on the Netflix series Tiny Pretty Things, Titans for HBO Max, A Million Little Things for ABC, and a series regular role on the CBC buddy cop comedy Pretty Hard Cases. Robinson is repped by Innovative and manager Daniel Abrams at OAZ.

Zayas currently stars on Season 2 of Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q. She will next be seen in Sam Esmail’s limited series Angelyne for Peacock and UCP. She previously recurred on Orange Is The New Black, Modern Persuasion, The Code and Instinct. Zayas is repped by Anonymous Content and Buchwald.