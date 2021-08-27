Alexandra Grey, Jeremy Luke & Mickey Rourke Set For Movie ‘Replica’

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Grey (MacGyver), Jeremy Luke (Don Jon) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) have been set to star in movie Replica, which is due to start filming in Los Angeles this month.

Pic will follow Tonya (Grey), an African American trans woman who has journeyed cross-country from her small Mississippi hometown to California in pursuit of her dream to be an actress. While en route to Los Angeles, she accidentally gets stranded in the suburbs of Los Angeles and becomes engulfed in a gritty world after being introduced to Mickey (Luke), a neo Nazi low-level meth dealer. But to both of their surprise, they begin falling in love just as they find themselves the prey of some ruthless drug dealers.

Written and directed by Paul Tully, other cast includes Nicholas Turturro (BlacKkKlansman), Noel Gugliemi (The Fast & The Furious), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), Kirby Bliss Blanton (Project X), Alexander James Rodriguez (Missing Link) and Leila Almas Rose (Gotham).

Rose also serves as producer alongside Jaime Zevallos, Brian Metcalf, Freddy Giorlando, and Ryan Olson, with Micaiah Robnett as executive producer, in association with Elusive Tiger.

Rourke is repped by Agency for the Performing Arts; Alexandra Grey and Jeremy Luke are repped by Zero Gravity Management.