Alana Boden Boards Screen Gems Film ‘The Bride’

EXCLUSIVE: Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart) is joining Nathalie Emmanuel (Die Hart, Game of Thrones) and Garret Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) in Screen Gems’ horror thriller The Bride.

While the film is said to be inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, details on its plot and the role Boden is playing are being kept under wraps.

Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) is directing from an original script by Blair Butler (Polaroid, Marvel’s Helstrom). Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) is producing.

Boden recently wrapped shooting the A&E/Lifetime MOW series Flowers in the Attic: The Origins. She also recently shot a supporting role in Ruben Fleischer’s Sony feature Uncharted, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, as well as a recurring role in the Sky series Domina.

In 2017, she was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, for her turn as Elizabeth Smart in the Lifetime movie I Am Elizabeth Smart.

The actress also recently appeared on series including IMDb TV’s Alex Rider, CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, AMC’s Humans and ITV’s Mr. Selfridge.

Boden is represented by Thruline Entertainment and Olivia Bell Management UK.