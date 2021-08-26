AFM Moves Fully Online For 2021 Edition As The Pandemic Nixes Yet Another In-Person Event

The American Film Market, held annually at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, is moving its 2021 edition entirely online, the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) announced today.

‘AFM 2021 Online’ will be held Monday, November 1 to Friday, November 5 – shifting one day earlier than its original dates.

The market will feature “industry offices, screenings, conferences, panels and workshops, the Networking Pavilion, LocationEXPO, and more.”

“We wish we could welcome the global industry back to Santa Monica but travel regulations, increased concerns about coronavirus variants around the world, and government restrictions on the ground prevent us from moving forward,” explained Michael Ryan, Chairperson, IFTA and Partner, GFM Films.

“However, IFTA is thrilled to host the market the industry expects – where no one will be excluded and all of our stakeholders can immerse themselves for five days dedicated to deal making, discovery, education, and reconnecting.”

Following an in-person Cannes Film Festival and an increasing number of U.S. and international festivals going ahead this fall, there had been hopes that AFM could happen on site, but like so many physical events over the last two years, those hopes have been dashed.

The news comes amid an ongoing Covid surge in California (and many other parts of the world) and continuing travel restrictions for those hoping to get to America on business.