Adrienne Warren Inks Development Deal With Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Adrienne Warren, star of Women of the Movement, has signed a one-year development deal with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, which produces the civil rights movement limited series. Under the pact, Warren will collaborate exclusively with Kapital on the development of ongoing and limited series.

“It is such a privilege for all of us at Kapital that we are able to continue to work with Adrienne,” Kaplan said. “She has this incredible passion for storytelling, which we share, and we are so excited that she chose us to be her producing partner.”

Warren stars as Mamie Till-Mobley in Women of the Movement, which Kaplan executive produces alongside Jay-Z and Will Smith. Created and written by Marissa Jo Cerar, the six-episode limited series, whose first episode was directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood. centers on Till-Mobley (Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son, Emmett.

Warren is known for her portrayal of Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which recently earned her a Drama Desk award and second Tony nomination (she was previously nominated for her performance in Shuffle Along). Warren will also receive a special Tony Award this year for her work as Co-Founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which was founded by members of the Broadway Community as a direct response to racism and police brutality in the U.S. Warren is set to return to her acclaimed role in Tina for a limited engagement when the show reopens at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Oct. 8.

“I am so grateful to Aaron and the entire Kapital Entertainment team for giving me this opportunity to expand my platform as a storyteller,” Warren said. “I am confident this collaboration will amplify the many untold stories we are both so passionate about.”

Jessie Abbott will oversee the deal for Kapital Entertainment. Founded by Kaplan in 2009, the prolific production company is behind such series as A Million Little Things, The Chi and The Neighborhood.