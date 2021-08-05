‘Tina’ Musical Rounds Out Broadway Reopening Cast: Daniel J. Watts Returns As Ike – Update

UPDATE, with additional cast Adrienne Warren will be joined by her original Broadway principal cast mates of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical when the show returns to the stage in October. Among the actors now confirmed to return are Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner.

Producers announced the cast today. (Warren had been previously confirmed for her limited engagement return, though the length of her run has not been announced.)

When the musical reopens at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 8, the principal cast will include Warren, Watts, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner at some performances, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda.

Tina will also feature Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner and Katie Webber.

PREVIOUS, July 22 Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will return to her widely acclaimed starring role in Broadway’s Tina – The Tina Turner Musical when the show reopens at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8.

The announcement was made today by producers Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman in association with Tina Turner. Additional casting, as well as the length of Warren’s limited engagement, was not disclosed.

Warren originated the role of Tina Turner in the West End production of the musical, scoring an Olivier Award nomination. Her critically acclaimed Broadway performance is nominated for a Tony Award, the actress’ second following her 2016 nomination for Shuffle Along.

Nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role/Musical, Warren will be up against Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) when the 74th Annual Tony Awards airs on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Warren just wrapped filming of the ABC limited series for Women of the Movement, in which she stars as Mamie Till-Mobley. The series, produced by Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan, will premiere early next year. The actress also is a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Tina – nominated for 12 Tony Awards in all – was written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony van Laast.