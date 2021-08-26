Actor Edgar Ramirez Pleads For Vaccinations After Relatives Die Without Access

Actor Edgar Ramirez has shared via Instagram a very personal story about his loss from Covid-19.

The Venezuelan actor is a Golden Globe and Emmy nominee who has appeared in such films as Carlos, Zero Dark Thirty, The Bourne Ultimatum, Hands of Stone, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Wrath of the Titans (and was seen recently in a recurring role in HBO’s miniseries, The Undoing).

On Instagram, he appealed to people to take the Covid-19 vaccines, citing his relatives who died without access to them in a series of posts.

“I beg you to please read this post carefully 🙏🏽. It is the most painful and the most intimate thing I have had to publish in my life, but I think it is important to share it,” he wrote on Instagram. “At times, I feel like it is a nightmare from which I am going to wake up, but I know it is not. That this is as real as the air that at this moment it is difficult for me to breathe.”

He continued, “In my Instagram feed, right next to this post is an interview I had with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, in which we discussed vital information on how to deal with COVID 19 and the urgent need to get vaccinated, especially those of us who are lucky enough to access to a vaccine. No one who has access to a vaccine should die from COVID 19. Please read this information, watch the interview and please, please share it.

Thank you very much,

Edgar