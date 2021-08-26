ABC Sets Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Special, Whoopi Goldberg To Host Celebration

ABC will ring in the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with a television special hosted by Whoopi Goldberg. Unveiled ahead of ABC’s TCA session on Thursday, The Most Magical Story On Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World is a two-hour program that will take viewers on a historical journey spanning half a century and beyond at the Florida amusement park and resort.

The special airs on Friday, Oct. 1 on ABC. Christina Aguilera and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey will perform in front of the Cinderella Castle alongside the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra at Magic Park for the television celebration. Also set to join for50 Years of Walt Disney World are Anthony Anderson, John Stamos, Marsai Martin, Melissa Joan Hart, and celebrities. Kevin Feige, Pete Doctor, James Cameron are among the creatives scheduled to join the celebration. The event also touts appearances by Disney executives past and present including Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Michael Eisner.

In addition to showcasing Disney World’s evolution, the special event will provide fans a glimpse into the vacation destinations plans for the future.

The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World is produced by ABC News in association with ABC Entertainment and Disney Parks Global Content. David Sloan and Sally Conner are senior executive producers and Matt Lombardi is executive producer.