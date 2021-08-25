‘Abbott Elementary’ Records Positive Covid Tests; Production On New ABC Series Not Impacted

There have been three Covid cases on the set of ABC’s upcoming workplace comedy series Abbott Elementary, the L.A. County’s database revealed today. According to sources, the cases were not in the central Zone A, which includes the cast and those in direct interaction with them, and production was not impacted.

Warner Bros. Television, the lead studio on the Quinta Brunson single-camera comedy, is following industry protocols for testing, contact tracing and isolating when rare positives occur.

In Abbott Elementary, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The series stars Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television.