Aaron Diaz & Ana Brenda Contreras To Star In Crime Series ‘Toda La Sangre’ For Pantaya, Starzplay, Spiral International & Fremantle Mexico

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Diaz (Quantico) and Ana Brenda Contreras (Dynasty) have been set to star in Mexican crime thriller series Toda La Sangre, for Pantaya, Starzplay, Spiral International and Fremantle Mexico.

Produced by Fremantle Mexico, production is now underway on the genre series which is being directed by Luis Prieto and Hari Sama and is based on the best-selling novels by Mexican author Bernardo Esquinca.

Diaz will play the role of Eugenio Casasola, a journalist who joins forces with Lieutenant Edith Mondragon, played by Contreras, in a quest to uncover the truth behind a series of visceral murders that resemble Aztec sacrifices in modern-day Mexico City.

Prieto is best known for features such as Kidnap and directing on TV series such as White Lines and Snatch while Sama is best known for movie This Is Not Berlin.

Distributed internationally by Fremantle, the ten-episode series is developed and produced by showrunner and executive producer Zasha Robles from Spiral International, the creator behind Emmy-winning series Falco.

“We are extremely lucky to be working with such talented creators, Luis Prieto, Hari Sama, Aaron Diaz, and Ana Brenda Contreras, as well as the production team behind Fremantle Mexico, who together, are the dream team in the creation of our Aztec thriller – Toda la Sangre,” Robles stated.

“Toda La Sangre is an atmospheric premium series that explores Mexico’s complex cultural heritage through unforgettable images and characters. We are extremely proud of the team Zasha has assembled to bring Toda La Sangre to life, with A-list talent both behind and in front of the camera,” added Mario Almeida, Head of content for Pantaya.

Commented Superna Kalle, President of International Networks for Starz: “Toda La Sangre features an incredibly talented creative team and cast who will bring this sophisticated story set in Mexico and against some of the most iconic architecture in Mexico City to life.”

Coty Cagliolo, Head of Production, Fremantle Mexico, added: “Bernardo Esquinca’s work is loved and admired all over the world, so we are excited to bring Toda La Sangre to life, a truly gripping series with a stellar cast both in front and behind the camera. Set against the iconic backdrop of Mexico City, Toda La Sangre is a crime thriller like no other, a race to catch a serial killer before they strike again, and where ancient worlds and present day collide with devastating consequences.”

Aaron Diaz is represented by Innovative Artists Agency and the Make Good Group. Ana Brenda Contreras is represented by 3 Management.