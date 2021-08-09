Aardman Teams Up With Gurinder Chadha For Bollywood-Inspired Animated Movie

UK animation studio Aardman (Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit) is teaming up with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham) on a Bollywood-inspired feature.

The musical will tell the story of Bodhi, a young Indian elephant from the jungles of Kerala with an impossible dream – to be a Bollywood dancer.

Chadha will direct and is co-writing the script with Paul Mayeda Berges, under the banner of their production company Bend It Networks.

Chadha said: “Aardman is a Great British national treasure. I am honoured and excited to bring my unique British Asian vision to their acclaimed animation studio. Their work has so much heart, humour and affection, and we share a love of authentic and joyful underdog stories about memorable characters – so it really is a perfect match.”

Peter Lord, Creative Director at Aardman, added: “We are so excited to be collaborating with Gurinder, a truly great director whose beautiful, funny, and warm storytelling we have long admired. Her talent, when combined with the team here at Aardman, promises something new and extraordinary in the world of animation.”

Watch on Deadline

Aardman and Bend It Networks will work with Indian voice talent, musicians, and designers on the project, which is in advanced development.

Chadha most recently directed 2019 TV series Beecham House and movie Blinded By The Light. In the same year, Aardman released sequel A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.