A24 Taps NBA’s J.B. Lockhart As Studio’s First CFO

A24 has hired J.B. Lockhart, previously the chief financial officer for the NBA, as its first CFO. In his new role, he will be tasked with helping lead the brand’s continued global expansion.

Lockhart joined the NBA in 2013 and was named CFO in 2017. While there he led strategic planning and oversaw all financial matters for the NBA and its affiliated businesses including the WNBA, NBA G League, Basketball Africa League and esports league NBA 2K League. During his tenure the NBA significantly accelerated its investment in digital innovation and international expansion.

Prior to the NBA, Lockhart worked in venture capital, focused on media & technology investment banking. He previously worked at Disney’s Strategic Planning Group, focusing on business development and M&A initiatives.

When you hire a CFO of this caliber, it means a company is looking to make a big move — meaning a possible IPO or rapid growth. Lockhart’s hire is a sign that the multi-Oscar-winning A24 is doubling down on itself.

A24 is financing and producing 14 TV series and 17 feature films worldwide.