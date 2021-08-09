‘A Stage Of Twilight’ Starring Karen Allen And William Sadler Getting U.S. Release Via Cardinal Flix

Karen Allen and William Sadler on the set of "A Stage of Twilight"

EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Flix said Monday that it has wrapped production on A Stage of Twilight, an drama written and directed by Sarah T. Schwab and starring Karen Allen and William Sadler. The New York-based indie company co-run by Schwab and Brian Long will release the pic in theaters in late 2022.

The film, shot last month in New Milford, CT, centers on Cora and Barry, a retired couple enjoying life in their 70s. When Barry receives fatal news about his health, it prompts a challenging decision for them both that is complicated when a 17- year-old neighbor (Marlon Quijije) who acts as a surrogate son to the childless couple, enters the picture.

Alfredo Narciso, Alexander Flores, Yetta Gottesman and Emily Kratter also star. Quijije is making his film debut.

“As an independent filmmaker, it is important to hire established artists while providing emerging artists with an opportunity to be seen and heard,” said Schwab. “Marlon’s audition was off the charts and his performance in the film is breathtaking.”

Said Long: “We avoided Covid and survived some very difficult weather conditions to get the film shot. It is never easy to produce at an independent film level because you never have all the resources you need, but we figured it out and can’t wait to share the finished product.”

Allen is repped by Authentic. Sadler is repped by Insurge-Ent.

Cardinal Flix is up next with the Schwab-directed Life After You, the company’s first narrative feature. The drama starring Narcos‘ Florencia Lozano and The Blacklist‘s Gary Perez is on the festival circuit and will hit theaters in spring 2022.