‘A Loud House Christmas’: Nickelodeon Sets Cast For Live-Action Movie

Nickelodeon has set the live-action cast for A Loud House Christmas, its original live-action holiday TV movie based on the Emmy-winning animated series, The Loud House. Joining previously announced leads Wolfgang Schaeffer and Jahzir Bruno are Brian Stepanek (Green Book, The Loud House), Muretta Moss (The Glorias), Lexi DiBenedetto (Knight Squad), Dora Dolphin (American Housewife), Sophia Woodward (Lethal Weapon), Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway), Morgan McGill (Lovecraft Country), Aubin Bradley (Modern Love), Ella Allan (Single Parents), Mia Allan (Single Parents), Lexi Janicek (Ordinary Joe) and Charlotte Ann Tucker. The feature-length movie is set to premiere his November on Nickelodeon.

A Loud House Christmas follows Lincoln Loud (Schaeffer) as he gears up for the ultimate Christmas, until he finds out that most of his sisters have plans to be elsewhere for the big day. Determined to remind his family that they all need to be together, Lincoln and his best friend Clyde McBride (Bruno) embark on a mission to preserve the family’s holiday traditions.

Stepanek plays Lynn Loud Sr., the dad of the Loud family.

Moss portrays Rita Loud, the mom of the Loud family.

DiBenedetto is Lori Loud, the oldest and bossiest of the Loud siblings.

Dolphin plays Leni Loud, the fashionista sibling with a heart of gold who spends most of her time designing outfits and accessorizing.

Woodward portrays Luna Loud, the musician of the family who dreams of becoming a rock star.

Bradley is Luan Loud, the prankster of the family with no shortage of silly puns.

McGill plays Lynn Loud, the athlete of the family whose focus is always on sports and the next competition.

Bradley is Lucy Loud, the sibling who loves all things spooky and dark.

Ella Allan portrays Lola Loud, the beauty pageant powerhouse of the family who could not be more different than her twin, Lana.

Mia Allan plays Lana Loud, the rough-and-tumble counterpart to her twin, Lola.

Janicek is Lisa Loud, the four-year-old genius of the family.

Tucker plays Lily Loud, the baby of the family who is still learning her words, but always has something to say.

A Loud House Christmas will also feature additional fan-favorite characters from the animated The Loud House series.

A Loud House Christmas is written by Liz Maccie (Make It or Break It) and directed by Jonathan Judge (All That, Punky Brewster, The Thundermans), who also serves as executive producer. Michael Rubiner (The Loud House) and Matt Bierman (Christmas with the Darlings) serve as executive producers. Darlene Caamaño Loquet, Senior Vice President of Nickelodeon Movies, serves as producer.

The Loud House debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. One of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 156 episodes, the property has also been translated into a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories; chapter books; a digital album; and a podcast, Listen Out Loud.

The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Jessica Brown serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.