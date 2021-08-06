Primetime Emmys Red Carpet Will Be Limited; Creative Arts Red Carpet Nixed Altogether

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers upon arrival at the London Film Festival Awards in London, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The Television Academy said Friday that, “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media,” the number of production personnel and staff — specifically media — will be limited at September 19 Emmy Awards ceremony.

After a virtual ceremony last year, any live communal interaction is welcome, but producers are being careful given the rise of cases due to the Delta variant.

Consequently, there will be a very limited red carpet for talent arrivals featuring approximately a dozen media outlets. In lieu of the traditional on-site media coverage, the Academy has partnered with CBS to create a virtual media center for the Emmys that will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced.

This year’s telecast will take place from the Microsoft Theatre with a limited audience of nominees and their guests. Cedric the Entertainer will host the event, which airs live from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS. The ceremony will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Emmy-nominated producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will executive produce and Hamish Hamilton will direct the telecast for production companies Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment.

Watch on Deadline

Plans are still underway for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, but the Academy advised today there will not be a red carpet at any of the three shows across the weekend of September 10-11.

On-site media, crew and vendors for all shows will be required to test negative for Covid-19 and show proof of vaccination for admittance. Given the shows are located in Los Angeles, it’s a good bet that masks will be mandatory indoors, as well.