‘The Flight Attendant’s Zosia Mamet Signs Two-Book Deal with Viking Penguin

EXCLUSIVE: Viking Penguin has out-bid the competition for actress, writer and producer Zosia Mamet’s first two books. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The initial offering, My First Popsicle, is an anthology that explores intensely felt moments and the foods and dishes we associate with them, with contributions from a spectrum of actors, musicians, writers, comedians, chefs and creators, including Jia Tolentino, David Sedaris, Patti Smith, Rosie Perez and Patti LuPone.

The anthology is currently slated to publish in Fall 2022. The second book, scheduled to publish in Fall 2023, is a collection of personal essays that will touch upon body image, bullying, relationships, and the time Mamet almost got into a fist fight with Axl Rose.

“The anthology Zosia is curating is like an enviable dinner party—a spectrum of insightful contributors exploring the intersections between food and life,” said Meg Leder, Viking executive editor. “And we’re just as thrilled to be publishing her book of personal essays the following year — a vulnerable, witty, and relatable collection that makes you want to fight people on her behalf and immediately be her new best friend.”

Mamet can currently be seen in the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant opposite Kaley Cuoco. The series, which was renewed for a second season, received Critics Choice and Golden Globe award nominations, and Mamet and her castmates were also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award in the category of “Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.”

Mamet is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as ‘Shoshanna Shapiro’ in the Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning HBO series Girls, which ran for six seasons.

Mamet is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, Janklow & Nesbit Associates, and Weintraub, Tobin, Chediak, Coleman and Grodin.