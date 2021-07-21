Zoom Fatigue? Try A Video Game: Ellen Digital’s ‘Heads Up’ Leads Slate Of Titles As Videoconference Platform Adds Apps And Events

Zoom Video Communications is the latest tech firm adding video games to its offerings, part of a broader push into apps and events.

The company, which became a household name in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic upended society, said games would be among a range of apps across business, leisure, wellness and other categories. Along with Zoom Apps, the company said it is launching Zoom Events, which helps users organize hybrid and virtual experiences, helping with registration, ticketing and other elements.

Ellen Digital’s Heads Up! is one of two games customized by instant game developer Playco for the Zoom platform. Ellen DeGeneres played the celebrity guessing game on her syndicated TV show and her company made it available as an app. The other game heading to Zoom is Ask Away, described as “an ice-breaker social game designed to help coworkers get to know one another in the minutes before meetings, and to help foster team morale and attendance.”

Both games, along with other apps, can be accessed directly from Zoom meetings.

“I’m thrilled to see our platform vision expand through Zoom Apps and Zoom Events, as the world embraces hybrid work, empowering the workforce today and into the future,” company founder and CEO Eric Yuan said. “These innovations will enhance the ways in which we connect and collaborate with our colleagues, clients, friends, family members, and others, improving productivity and collaboration while maintaining elements of fun and well-being.”

Playco Co-Founder Justin Waldron said the arrival of games on Zoom is “surely the future” and said the initial two titles are “just the tip of the iceberg.”