Zack Snyder To Direct Sci-Fi Pic ‘Rebel Moon’ For Netflix

Zack Snyder Everett Collection

After directing Army of the Dead for Netflix, Zack Snyder is returning to the streamer for his next film as he has come on to direct Rebel Moonsources confirmed to Deadline. Synder will also co-write the pic with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. Johnstad also co-wrote story with Snyder.

Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Zack Snyder will produce for The Stone Quarry along Eric Newman for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen will exec produce for Grand Electric.

The story is set on a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

Production is expected to start sometime in 2022.

