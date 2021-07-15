Zac Efron Signs With WME

Following a number of high-profile signings, WME can add another major star to the list as the agency has signed Zac Efron for representation.

Best known for roles in such hits as the Neighbors franchise and Hair Spray, Efron recently wrapped production on Blumhouse’s Firestarter reboot, in which he was the lead. He also wrapped Season 2 of his hit doc-series Down To Earth With Zac Efron on Netflix.

He is next starring as the lead role in Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever for Apple opposite Russell Crowe. Efron was previously with CAA.

WME has been on roll as of late, with signings that have included three-time Grammy winner Sean Love Combs. They also signed New York Times bestselling author Tomi Adeyemi, A Quiet Place franchise star Millicent Simmonds and The estate of The Notorious B.I.G., in our newIy-launched WME Legends business.