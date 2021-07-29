YouTube Names EMEA VP For Europe; Venice Finalizes VR Program – Global Briefs

YouTube Names VP For Europe, Middle East & Africa

YouTube has appointed Pedro Pina as VP, YouTube, responsible for all aspects of the business across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The exec arrives with 30 years of experienced in global marketing. He first joined Google in 2013 as leader in the Global Client & Agency Solutions team, working with clients including Apple and Coca Cola. In 2019, he was named one of the 10 most influential LGBTQ+ executives in the UK by the British LGBTQ+ awards. “I believe we have just scratched the surface when it comes to what YouTube can bring to people’s lives and to the world. The potential is limitless here in this region so the opportunity to lead the team to our next phase of growth was too good to miss,” said Pina.

Venice Unveils VR Program

The Venice Film Festival has rounded out its Virtual Reality selection with Venice VR Expanded titles announced today. The section will be available to view on the Lido from September 1-11 and online from September 1-19, as well as at Satellite venues in 10 countries. Online partners are HTC’s Viveport and Facebook’s Oculus, using PCVR and Oculus Quest headsets. There are 37 projects from 21 countries including 23 competition titles and 12 out of competition works (scroll below for the full list). Venice was an early adopter of virtual reality, having developed a VR theater in 2016. Starting in 2017, the fest launched the first VR competition. The jury for this year’s edition is presided over by Michelle Kranot, with Maria Grazia Mattei and Jonathan Yeo also on the panel.

Watch on Deadline

VENICE VR EXPANDED

COMPETITION

Angels In Amsterdam, dir: Anna Abrahams

End Of Night, dir: David Adler

The Starry Sand Beach, dirs: Nina Barbier, Hsin-Chien Huang

Caves, dir: Isabel Garcia Carlos

Bedlam, dir: Mat Collishaw

Genesis, dir: Joerg Courtial

Spirit Of Place, dir: Dale Deacon

Tearless, dir: Kim Gina

Samsara, dir: Hsin-Chien Huang

Clap, dir: Keisuke Itoh

Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li, dir: Blanca Li

Bliss In The Ear Of A Storm, dirs: Adam Lieber, Hal Sorta

Il Dubbio – Episode 2, dirs: Matteo Leonardi, Javier Lajara, Javier Martinez

Anadala, dir: Kevin Mack

Goliath: Playing With Reality, dirs: Barry Gene Murphy, May Adballa

Montegelato, dir: Davide Rapp

The Severance Theory: Welcome To Respite, dir: Lyndsie Scoggin

Container, dir: Mengha Singh

The Sick Rose, dirs: Tang Zhi-Zhong, Huang Yun-Hsien

Myriad. Where We Connect. VR EXPERIENCE, dirs: Lena Thiele, Sebastian Baurmann, Dirk Hoffmann

The Last Worker, dir: Jorg Tittel

Exploring Home, dir: Sara Lisa Vogl

The Final Wish, dirs: Wang Haipei, Wang Shanshan

SPECIAL EVENT OUT OF COMPETITION

In The Mist, dir: Chou Tung-Yen

BEST OF VR EXPANDED – OUT OF COMPETITION

Maskmaker, dir: Balthazar Auxietre

Mind VR Exploration, dirs: Deng Zuyun, Yong Cao

Kusunda, dirs: Felix Gaedtke, Gayatri Parameswaran

Micro Monsters With David Attenborough, dir: Elliot Graves

Mare, dir: Rui Guerreiro

Space Explorers: The ISS Expereience – Episodes 1-é, dirs: Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!, dir: Michael Levine

Myst, dirs: Rand Miller, Hannah Gamiel, Eric Anderson

Knot: A Trilogy, dirs: Glen Neath, David Rosenberg

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, dir: Erik Odeldahl

Jurassic World Aftermath, dir: Richard Snowdon

Reeducated, dirs: Sam Wolson, Ben Mauk, Nicholas Rubin, Matt Huynh