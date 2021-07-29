YouTube Names EMEA VP For Europe; Venice Finalizes VR Program – Global Briefs

YouTube Names VP For Europe, Middle East & Africa
YouTube has appointed Pedro Pina as VP, YouTube, responsible for all aspects of the business across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The exec arrives with 30 years of experienced in global marketing. He first joined Google in 2013 as leader in the Global Client & Agency Solutions team, working with clients including Apple and Coca Cola. In 2019, he was named one of the 10 most influential LGBTQ+ executives in the UK by the British LGBTQ+ awards. “I believe we have just scratched the surface when it comes to what YouTube can bring to people’s lives and to the world. The potential is limitless here in this region so the opportunity to lead the team to our next phase of growth was too good to miss,” said Pina.
Venice Unveils VR Program
The Venice Film Festival has rounded out its Virtual Reality selection with Venice VR Expanded titles announced today. The section will be available to view on the Lido from September 1-11 and online from September 1-19, as well as at Satellite venues in 10 countries. Online partners are HTC’s Viveport and Facebook’s Oculus, using PCVR and Oculus Quest headsets. There are 37 projects from 21 countries including 23 competition titles and 12 out of competition works (scroll below for the full list). Venice was an early adopter of virtual reality, having developed a VR theater in 2016. Starting in 2017, the fest launched the first VR competition. The jury for this year’s edition is presided over by Michelle Kranot, with Maria Grazia Mattei and Jonathan Yeo also on the panel.
VENICE VR EXPANDED
COMPETITION
Angels In Amsterdam, dir: Anna Abrahams
End Of Night, dir: David Adler
The Starry Sand Beach, dirs: Nina Barbier, Hsin-Chien Huang
Caves, dir: Isabel Garcia Carlos
Bedlam, dir: Mat Collishaw
Genesis, dir: Joerg Courtial
Spirit Of Place, dir: Dale Deacon
Tearless, dir: Kim Gina
Samsara, dir: Hsin-Chien Huang
Clap, dir: Keisuke Itoh
Le Bal De Paris De Blanca Li, dir: Blanca Li
Bliss In The Ear Of A Storm, dirs: Adam Lieber, Hal Sorta
Il Dubbio – Episode 2, dirs: Matteo Leonardi, Javier Lajara, Javier Martinez
Anadala, dir: Kevin Mack
Goliath: Playing With Reality, dirs: Barry Gene Murphy, May Adballa
Montegelato, dir: Davide Rapp
The Severance Theory: Welcome To Respite, dir: Lyndsie Scoggin
Container, dir: Mengha Singh
The Sick Rose, dirs: Tang Zhi-Zhong, Huang Yun-Hsien
Myriad. Where We Connect. VR EXPERIENCE, dirs: Lena Thiele, Sebastian Baurmann, Dirk Hoffmann
The Last Worker, dir: Jorg Tittel
Exploring Home, dir: Sara Lisa Vogl
The Final Wish, dirs: Wang Haipei, Wang Shanshan
SPECIAL EVENT OUT OF COMPETITION
In The Mist, dir: Chou Tung-Yen
BEST OF VR EXPANDED – OUT OF COMPETITION
Maskmaker, dir: Balthazar Auxietre
Mind VR Exploration, dirs: Deng Zuyun, Yong Cao
Kusunda, dirs: Felix Gaedtke, Gayatri Parameswaran
Micro Monsters With David Attenborough, dir: Elliot Graves
Mare, dir: Rui Guerreiro
Space Explorers: The ISS Expereience – Episodes 1-é, dirs: Felix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphael
Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!, dir: Michael Levine
Myst, dirs: Rand Miller, Hannah Gamiel, Eric Anderson
Knot: A Trilogy, dirs: Glen Neath, David Rosenberg
Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, dir: Erik Odeldahl
Jurassic World Aftermath, dir: Richard Snowdon
Reeducated, dirs: Sam Wolson, Ben Mauk, Nicholas Rubin, Matt Huynh
