Jennifer Garner And Netflix Reteam For ‘Yes Day’ Sequel As Part Of New Multi-Picture Deal

Jennifer Garner is reteaming with Netflix on a Yes Day sequel and other projects, after signing a new multi-picture deal with the streamer.

The second Yes Day film is currently in development, with Garner once again producing and reprising her role as Allison Torres.

“I first worked with Jen on The Kingdom 15 years ago and consider myself very lucky to still be in business with her today,” said Netflix’s Head of Global Film, Scott Stuber. “As an actor, she’s proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies, and thought-provoking dramas. She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer. We look forward to celebrating another YES DAY with Jen and collaborating on many other exciting projects.”

Added Garner: “Having known Scott for fifteen years, there is a reason his relationships in the business stand the test of time. He is as true blue as he is smart and intuitive about filmmaking. Reed [Hastings], Ted [Sarandos], and Scott have built a safe, collaborative home for storytellers— I am honored to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments. I had the most gratifying, creative experience bringing YES DAY to life. Seeing Netflix’s global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can’t wait. I am grateful for Netflix’s continued support and look forward to mixing it up across the board with this partnership.”

Yes Day is a family comedy, based on a children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, which debuted on Netflix in March. The film centered on a mom and dad who usually say no, yet decide to say yes to their kids’ wildest requests, with a few ground rules, on a whirlwind day of fun and adventure.

Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega also starred in the original film, directed by Miguel Arteta. Within the first four weeks of its release, it was seen by 62 million households, becoming Netflix’s biggest Kids & Family film to date.

In addition to the Yes Day sequel, Garner will soon appear in two Netflix films, which are not a part of her new deal. The first she’s attached to star in is The Adam Project, a sci-fi pic from director Shawn Levy, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo. The other (which she’ll also produce) is Family Leave, a comedy inspired by New York Times bestselling author Rosenthal’s book, Bedtime For Mommy.

Garner is a Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy nominee who has previously appeared in such films as Dallas Buyers Club, Love, Simon and Juno. She’s appeared on the TV side in HBO’s Camping, ABC’s Alias and more.

Garner is represented by Linden Entertainment, CAA, The Lede Company, and attorneys Jason Sloane and Harris Hartman of Sloane, Offer, Weber, & Dern.