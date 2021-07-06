Yanina Molina Joins Jesse Collins Entertainment As VP of Unscripted Production

EXCLUSIVE: As Jesse Collins Entertainment is ramping up unscripted production, CEO Jesse Collins has brought in ViacomCBS Director of Production Yanina Molina as VP of Unscripted Production.

She will oversee the production of all unscripted content and specials. JCE, best known as longtime producer of awards shows such as the BET Awards and Soul Train Awards, also is behind such unscripted series as Facebook Watch’s Cardi Tries, which is heading into its second season, as well as competition/game shows Hip Hop Squares and Rhythm & Flow, specials John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero and Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, along with scripted miniseries such as The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story.

This year has been big for Collins. In addition to executive producing the recent 2021 BET Awards through JCE, he also co-executive produced the Grammy Awards, The 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show and produced The 2021 Academy Awards.

Molina has over 17 years of production experience. As Director of Production at ViacomCBS, she worked on such series and specials as True Life, Catfish, MTV Cribs, MTV Push, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV European Music Awards, VH1 Hip Hop Honors, MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV Unplugged and A Conversation with President Obama. Molina also was a content producer with MTV News and Docs where she worked on an array of short form content on both domestic and international soils.