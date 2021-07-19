WWE Looks To TikTok In Search Of New SummerSlam Ring Announcers

WWE has partnered with TikTok to launch a search for two new SummerSlam ring announcers.

Users of the social networking service can vie for a spot at WWE’s biggest event of the year starting today, by uploading their most entertaining videos using the hashtag #WWEAnnouncerContest.

Winners of the contest will be announced on the WWE’s official TikTok channel on Monday, August 16. All video submissions will be reviewed in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, which is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21.

“Our engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible,” said Steve Braband, WWE Vice President, Digital, “and we couldn’t think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer.”

SummerSlam is a pay-per-view wrestling event first introduced by the WWE in 1988. Long billed as “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” it is considered to be the company’s second biggest event of the year, following WrestleMania.

This year’s SummerSlam event will be the first held at an NFL venue. SummerSlam 2021 will also be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at the Las Vegas Raiders’ home stadium, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today’s announcement from the WWE comes on the heels of another TikTok activation, through which the company has aimed to discover and recruit its next generation of Superstars. That search, conducted by way of the TikTok Resumes product, culminates in a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of SummerSlam.

In recent years, WWE has amassed one of the largest TikTok audiences in sports, with more than 11 million followers. The company has a total audience of more than one billion across its global social media platforms.

Its SummerSlam event will stream live in the U.S. at 5 p.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock. It can be viewed, outside of the country, on WWE Network.