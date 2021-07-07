WWE ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ To Headline Rolling Loud Miami Rap Festival

WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown will play at the Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival on July 23. The occasion marks the first ever collaboration between WWE and a major music festival. The sixth edition of the festival will take place from July 23-25.

Taking the same stage as festival headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, WWE Superstars will compete in matches live from Rolling Loud Miami. The July 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox will feature a split-site broadcast with multiple matches at Rolling Loud Miami, and the remainder of the evening held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Over the years, world-renowned hip-hop artists including Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Three 6 Mafia, MGK, Wale and many others have performed at WWE’s biggest events.

Friday Night SmackDown airs live on FOX at 8/7c and features Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and more.

Rolling Loud Miami is the first of three Rolling Loud event this year. Rolling Loud New York takes place from Oct. 28-30, headlined by Travis Scott, J. Cole, and 50 Cent, taking place at Citi Field in Queens. Rolling Loud California will take place Dec. 10-12 headlined by J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Future, from NEO Events Center in San Bernardino, CA.