‘Woke’: Marquita Goings & Miguel Pinzon Join Season 2 Of Hulu Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Marquita Goings (Bruh, American Soul) and Miguel Pinzon (9-1-1: Lone Star) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Hulu comedy series Woke.

Co-created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, Woke centers on Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist who finds himself on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes his life. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting fire to everything he’s already built.

Goings will play Hype, a friend of Ayana (Sasheer Zamata) and new love interest for Clovis (T. Murph). Hype knows what she wants and is confident in her views, but is open to new experiences and points of view.

Pinzon is Tommy, a blunt and inscrutable un-housed artist with a sharp wit who challenges Keef (Morris) and his view of activism.

Knight and Todd exec produce Woke, alongside Anthony King, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck and Eric Christian Olsen. Woke is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.

Goings recently appeared in Tyler Perry’s Bruh as Fiona, and in BET’s American Soul as legendary singer and co-founder of the Supremes, Mary Wilson. Goings is repped by Atlanta Models and Talent, Pantheon, and CGEM Talent.

Pinzon’s recent credits include guest starring on 9-1-1: Lone Star, recurring on YouTube Red’s Swipe Right, Freeform’s Mystery Girls, and the Melissa McCarthy/Ben Falcone pilot Amy’s Brother. He is repped by APA and 23 Management Group.