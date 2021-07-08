‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Sophia Brown To Star With Laurence O’Fuarain & Michelle Yeoh In Netflix Fantasy Series, Filming To Begin In The UK In August

EXCLUSIVE: Giri/Haji and Marcella star Sophia Brown will co-star with Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) in Netflix’s anticipated fantasy series The Witcher: Blood Origin, we can reveal.

Brown has been cast in the role of Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who leaves her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Rising Brit actress Brown takes over from Jodie Turner-Smith who, as we revealed in April, had to exit due to scheduling conflicts.

Shoot is due to get underway in the UK in August on the spinoff origin story. With the three leads set, supporting cast will be revealed imminently.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell chart the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. The Witcher was one of Netflix’s biggest ratings draws.

Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner on the six part, live-action limited series. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

Brown’s TV credits also include The Capture, Clique, and Guerrilla. She is repped by Denton Brierley and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.