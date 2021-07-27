Winston Duke & Jason Isaacs To Lead Spotify’s ‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast

Winston Duke is moving from the Marvel universe to the DC universe in Spotify’s upcoming Batman Unburied podcast series.

Black Panther and Avengers star Duke will voice Bruce Wayne in the series, which is exec produced by David S. Goyer. He will be joined by Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs as Wayne’s loyal butler and right-hand man, Alfred.

The series, which marks one of the highest profile scripted podcasts to date, is a psychological thriller that takes listeners deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne introducing a slew of dark twists and turns with a number of classic Batman Super-Villains.

When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the Super-Hero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.

Writers include Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Saladin Ahmed (Foundation), Rebecca Klingel (The Haunting of Hill House) and Stranger Things writers’ assistant Graham Westerson.

Batman Unburied is exec produced by Goyer, Keith Levine and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four, Liz Gateley and Elena Blekhter for Spotify, and Peter Girardi and Shaleen Desai for Blue Ribbon Content. Alex Kemp directs with Wolf at the Door doing physical production.