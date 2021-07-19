William F. Nolan Dies: ‘Logan’s Run’, ‘Burnt Offerings’ Writer Was 93

William F. Nolan, the science fiction writer best known for co-authoring the 1967 modern classic Logan’s Run and for frequent TV and film collaborations with producer Dan Curtis, died July 15 during a brief hospital stay. He was 93.

His death, attributed to complications from an infection, was announced by his frequent collaborator and friend Jason V Block on Facebook this morning.

A prolific author in various genres, Nolan reached his greatest public notice with Logan’s Run, the sci-fi novel he wrote with George Clayton Johnson. Set in a future world in which overpopulation and limited natural resources prompt society to euthanize everyone at age 21, the book launched a franchise that included sequels, movies (including the hit 1976 adaptation starring Michael York), and a 1977 TV series starring Gregory Harrison.

Though Logan’s Run is by far the most well-known of the thousands of works Nolan published – including novels, articles, short stories, poems, scripts and screenplays – Nolan also enjoyed frequent collaborations with Dark Shadows producer Dan Curtis throughout the 1970s, including the 1976 feature Burnt Offerings starring Karen Black and Bette Davis (Nolan co-wrote the screenplay with Curtis). His TV movies with Curtis include The Norliss Tapes (1973), Melvin Purvis G-Man (1974), The Turn of the Screw (1974) and segments of both 1975’s Trilogy of Terror and its 1996 sequel Trilogy of Terror II.

Nolan leaves no immediate survivors, though he considered his friends Jason and Sunni Brock to be family. “We’ve been a unit for nearly 15 years, and it has been one of the best times of my life,” Brock quotes Nolan in the Facebook announcement.