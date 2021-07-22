Will.i.am Hosts ITV Race Film; BBC Studios Hires COO; Channel 4 Casts ‘The Birth Of Daniel F Harris’ — Global Briefs

Will.i.am Hosts ITV Race Film

ITV has commissioned The Voice UK coach will.i.am to front Will.i.am: The Blackprint, a documentary examing what it means to be Black and British. Produced by Twofour as part of a season of shows for Black History Month, will.i.am will travel the UK meeting Black Brits and will compare their experiences with his own, having grown up in Los Angeles. Executive producers are will.i.am and Nic Patten. The senior producer is Laetitia Nneke. Other documentaries include Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White (working title), in which the Britain’s Got Talent star will examine his own past and Black British history. The film is made by David Olusoga’s Uplands Television.

BBC Studios Hires COO

BBC Studios’ television production arm has hired Martha Brass as its chief operating officer. She joins from French production giant Newen Group, where she was director of international operations. Previously, she was chief executive of international operations for Endemol Shine Group. Brass will report to BBC Studios Productions CEO Ralph Lee and effectively replaces Lisa Opie, who left in February to take up a role at gaming company Ubisoft. Lee said Brass will bring a “wealth of global commercial and operational experience to this pivotal role.”

Channel 4 Casts ‘The Birth Of Daniel F Harris’

Channel 4 has announced the cast of The Birth Of Daniel F Harris, the latest series from BAFTA-winning The End of the F***ing World producer Clerkenwell Films. Lewis Gribben (Deadwater Fell) will feature as Danny, an 18-year-old who has been sheltered his whole life by his father Steve, played by Rory Keenan (The Duchess), after his mother was killed in a car accident when he was a baby. As he comes of age, he is taken to live with his Auntie, portrayed by Lisa McGrillis (Mum), and cousin Aaron, played by Samuel Bottomley (Everyone’s Talking About Jamie). As Danny and Aaron start to emerge from their shells together, Danny tries to find the monster who killed his mother. Written by newcomer Pete Jackson, The Birth Of Daniel F Harris is executive produced by Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, and Emily Harrison. Alex Winckler (This Way Up) and Alexandra Brodski (Joy) direct. It is made in association with BBC Studios, which will sell the show internationally. Filming is underway.