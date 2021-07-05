‘Wild ‘N Out’ Hosted By Nick Cannon Sets Season 16 Premiere Date On VH1

VH1 has set a Season 16 premiere date for its hit franchise Wild ‘N Out, created and hosted by Nick Cannon. The network has slotted Tuesday, August 10 at 8 PM ET/PT for the return of the comedy improv competition series. Following the premiere, new episodes will air every Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Cannon reunited with ViacomCBS in February following his firing in the summer of 2020 over what the company called “hateful speech and…anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.” The two sides reconciled after Cannon apologized and partnered with Jewish leaders to educate himself, and became an anti-hate advocate himself. The remaining episodes of Season 15, postponed by the pandemic, aired in April.

Leading up to the Season 16 premiere, Wild ‘N Out is partnering with technology platform, Stage TEN, for an hour-long live interactive digital special. In the special, fans will be able to connect with the cast via real-time comments and directly impact gameplay through live voting, ultimately crowning the winning team at playwildnoutlive.com.

Featuring a post-apocalyptic set design, 10 new games and more exclusive performances, the series is promising to be bigger and better than ever.

Each episode will put Team Revolution against Team Evolution in some of the most hilarious and outrageous battles yet. Cannon will lead Team Revolution while the special guest each episode will head up Team Evolution virtually as a hologram. The battles will bring both groups head-to-head in comic throwdowns where the games escalate with each act, all building up towards the “Wildstyle battle” to decide who takes home the coveted WnO chain (Million Dollar Comedy Chain). All episodes will end with an exclusive Wild ‘N Out: In The Dark Performance.

This season’s guest stars and performances include Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Too $hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, 24KGoldn, Big Freedia, Karlie Redd (VH1’s Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Kirk & Rashida (VH1’s Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Malaysia (VH1’s Basketball Wives), Jucee Froot, Foushee, Morray, Gary Owen, Zaytoven, BRS Kash, Erika Banks, HotBoii, Mooski, 42 Dugg and more.

Wild ‘N Out has created mainstream exposure for some of today’s biggest comedians such as Kevin Hart, Mike Epps and Katt Williams. Over the years, the show has highlighted original comedic material helping launch the careers of Pete Davidson, Affion Crockett, Taran Killam, DeRay Davis, DC Young Fly, Mikey Day and many more. The freestyle show has featured some of TV’s most viral moments from celebrity guests Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Vic Mensa, Chrissy Teigen, Jay Leno, Michael Strahan, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Chris Paul, Jack Harlow, Kirk Franklin, Winnie Harlow and more.

Cannon also hosts Fox’s flagship reality competion series The Masked Singer.