‘Westworld’: HBO To Pause Sci-Fi Drama Due To Covid

EXCLUSIVE: Westworld is the latest series hit by the pandemic.

HBO is to pause production on the fourth season of the sci-fi Western drama series as a result of a positive Covid test. The Warner Bros. TV-produced show recorded a positive test from a production member as part of its rigorous testing scheme and will pause briefly for two days next week.

In a depressing, but unsurprising turn of events, given the increase in cases across the country, it joins a number of series that have had to hit pause due to Covid. American Horror Story had to pause season 10, while on the other side of the pond, Deadline has revealed pauses for shows such as House of the Dragon and Bridgerton.

Westworld, a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, started production on season four earlier this summer.

The series stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Jimmi Simpson, Katja Herbers, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman and Rodrigo Santoro with Aurora Perrineau joining for the fourth season.

Westworld, which is based on the eponymous film written by Michael Crichton, is exec produced by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson. It is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.