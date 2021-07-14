Wes Tooke To Pen MGM’s ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ Re-imagining Starring Michael B. Jordan

EXCLUSIVE: Wes Tooke has signed on to write MGM’s re-imagining of The Thomas Crown Affair starring Michael B Jordan. Jordan is also producing via his Outlier Society banner as well as Joe & Anthony Russo through their AGBO banner.

This marks third Thomas Crown Affair with the most recent bowing in 1999 and starring Pierce Brosnan as a rich playboy who enjoys stealing art for a hobby but meets his match in the detective, played by Rene Russo, quickly fall for each other.

The property is high priority for the studio given how popular the IP is as well Michael B. Jordan being one the industry’s biggest stars.

Tooke’s star is also on on the rise as he has quickly become one of the more in demand writer’s in town. He previously served as a writer/executive producer on USA Network’s drama Colony and followed that up with Roland Emmerich’s WWII pic Midway. He recently co-executive producer of Amazon’s comedy Jean-Claude Van Johnson, and he currently has multiple film and television projects in development, including an untitled monster project for Universal Pictures with Channing Tatum starring and producing, alongside Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

He is repped by CAA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and Linda Lichter and Jonathan E. Shikora of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols & Adler.