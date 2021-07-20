Christopher Landon To Write & Direct Netflix Pic ‘We Have A Ghost’; Anthony Mackie, David Harbour & More To Star

Netflix has tapped Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day) to write and direct We Have a Ghost, a family adventure film that will star Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Black Widow), Jahi Di’Allo Winston (Charm City Kings), Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) and more.

The film centers on Kevin, who finds a ghost named Ernest haunting his new home. Kevin subsequently becomes an overnight social media sensation, along with his family. But when he and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of the latter’s past, they become targets of the CIA.

Landon is penning the script, based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story, “Ernest.” Dan Halsted is producing, alongside Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. The project’s executive producers are Christopher Landon, John Fischer, Geoff Manaugh, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller.

Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse), Isabella Russo (School of Rock the Musical, Crashing), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Faith Ford (Murphy Brown) and Steve Coulter (Shotgun Wedding) round out the cast.

Landon most recently directed Universal’s slasher comedy Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton. He apreviously directed Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U, along with Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Paranormal Activity: the Marked Ones. His credits as a writer include Freaky, Happy Death Day 2U, Scouts Guide, four Paranormal Activity Films (2, 3, 4 and The Marked Ones) and Disturbia. He’s also produced Paranormal Activity 3 and 4 and more.

