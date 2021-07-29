‘Waterworld’ Follow-Up TV Series In The Works With Dan Trachtenberg To Direct

A follow-up to Universal’s 1995 movie Waterworld, starring Kevin Costner, is in the works for the small screen. The project, which hails from original producer John Davis and his Davis Entertainment is in very early development at UCP, sources tell Deadline. Davis tells Collider, which first reported the project, that Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) is attached to direct.

The series would pick up with the film’s characters 20 years later. No platform is attached, but sources close to the project say it could potentially be set at UCP sister streamer Peacock. Talks are currently underway with potential writers.

UCP would not comment.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future ravaged by climate change, the film revolves around a world that is covered in water. The polar ice cap has completely melted and the sea level has risen over 25,000 feet, covering nearly every inch of land. Costner stars as the Mariner, a drifter who sails the Earth in his trimaran. Costner also was a producer on the film, which was co-written by Peter Rader and David Twohy and directed by Kevin Reynolds. Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino and the late Dennis Hopper also starred.

At the time, Waterworld was the most expensive film ever made. It opened to mediocre reviews, getting praise for its futuristic setting and premise but criticism for its execution and acting performances. It was unable to recoup its massive budget at the box office, but it later became profitable due to video and other post-cinema sales. The film was nominated for a Best Sound Oscar at the 68th Academy Awards.