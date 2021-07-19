Rosa Salazar Goes Dark In Netflix’s ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ Teaser Trailer

Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Undone) is navigating through Hollywood’s seedy underbelly in the first look teaser trailer (above) for the Netflix limited series Brand New Cherry Flavor and things are looking grim.

The Peruvian and French Canadian action star portrays Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990s Los Angeles who embarks on a mind-altering journey — from the streets of Beverly Hills to the forests of Brazil — of supernatural revenge. Lisa is an Alice in Wonderland of sorts except the rabbit hole leads her down a hallucinatory path of sex, magic, revenge— and kittens.

Netflix will release the 8 episode series (60 minutes each), written and executive produced by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, on Friday, August 13.

BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR (L to R) ROSA SALAZAR as LISA NOVA and CATHERINE KEENER as BORO in episode 101 of BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR Cr. SERGEI BACHLAKOV/NETFLIX © 2021

Series costars include Oscar nominee Catherine Keener (Kidding, Modern Love), The Good Place‘s Manny Jacinto, Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora, Unbelievable), and Marvel’s Agents of Shield’s Jeff Ward.

Arkasha Stevenson, who helmed the third season of Syfy’s anthology series Channel Zero, will direct the first episode. The project stems from Antosca’s overall deal at UCP where he co-created and served as co-showrunner on the studio’s Hulu limited series The Act, and created and showran Channel Zero.