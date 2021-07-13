How To Watch The 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations Livestream

The 73st annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are being revealed Tuesday morning in a live virtual event beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

You can watch the livestream here.

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones Mega

The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones — who both won Emmys in 2020 in a first — will unveil the nominees in the marquee primetime categories recognizing the strange year’s best in small-screen achievement. They will be joined by Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma and president and COO Maury McIntyre.