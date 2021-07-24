‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Reveals Final-Season Premiere Date And First Look – Comic-Con

Just like 2020, there’s going to be a lot of the zombie apocalypse on the small screen this fall.

In a move reminiscent of last year’s Comic-Con@Home, The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Saturday unveiled the premiere date for its second and seemingly final season. The limited-series spinoff that follows the first generation raised in the post-apocalyptic world will return to AMC on October 3.

Along with that debut date, World Beyond during its virtual panel today rolled out a clip from the 10-episode second season of the Scott M. Gimple- and Matt Negrete-created show — and things have gotten bloody, to say the least:

EPs Gimple and Negrete were both on the pre-recorded World Beyond panel this afternoon, joined by cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin and Joe Holt.

Having appeared in World Beyond last season, Alladin and Holt were upped to series regulars for Season 2. They are joined by Natalie Gold, and Ted Sutherland, who both were also in Season 1.

With Fear the Walking Dead announcing earlier today that it will be back for a seventh season on October 17, the latter part of the month of Halloween will have back-to-back TWD spinoffs. As mothershow TWD begins its 11th and final supersized season on August 22 and aftershow Talking Dead returns that same day, some variation of the franchise based on Robert Kirkman’s comics will be running on AMC until the New Year and perhaps beyond.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is produced and distributed by AMC Studios. The series is EP’d by Gimple, Negrete, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

