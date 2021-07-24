‘Walking Dead’ Unveils Final Season Trailer: “This Is A Path You Don’t Want To Go Down” – Comic-Con

“The only way this works is if we trust each other,” says Negan to his sworn Survivor foe Maggie in the new trailer just dropped for The Walking Dead’s about to launch final season. “So, what do you say,” adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s once villainous character as he hands a gun to the Lauren Cohan portrayed wife of one of the men he had killed.

Watch the new trailer here:

Set to debut on August 22 on AMC and on August 15 on streamer AMC+, the glimpse at the supersized 24 episode 11th TWD season came today at the Comic-Con@Home panel for the zombie apocalypse series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics. And if the blood, betrayal, knives, hordes of walkers, mysterious military figures, loss of God and bodies hanging from cranes doesn’t get under your skin, perhaps the plaintive and tearful warning from Carol (Melissa McBride will: “This is a path you don’t want to go down.”

Broken up, like Breaking Bad and Mad Men were, the conclusion to the show that spawned the every growing Deadverse will play out in three separate sections over the next year. The eight episodes each of the so-called 11B and 11C portions of the final season will premiere in 2022.

“It’s a big story, and it takes a lot of turns,” stated Deadverse Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple on today’s virtual SDCC panel. “We reinvent every eight episodes the ex-TWD showrunner teased as creatives on the series love to do.

“We’re going to give them an extended epic goodbye,” Gimple said. “We’ll end more than 10 years right.”

Gimple, was joined on the panel Saturday by Morgan, Cohan, and McBride. Also, current showrunner and EP Angela Kang and fellow cast members Norman Reedus, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura were also on board as was newbie Michael James Shaw. The Limitless alum will play the role of Mercer, who is known in Kirkman’s comics as an officer in the relatively high tech Commonwealth – with greater ambitions, if you know what I mean?

Kang revealed that Laila Robins and Josh Hamilton will be joining the last season of TWD too. The Boys vet Robins will play Commonwealth leader Pamela Milton and This Is Us actor Hamilton will portray vainglorious Commonwealth official Lance Hornby, the EP said.

Watch the TWD panel here:

Of course, with spinoffs Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond already airing, the end of the mothershow is actually far from the end for TWD. Another direct spinoff of TWD is coming with Carol and Daryl Dixon (Reedus) in 2022. Doubling down and then doubling down again and again, several more spinoffs are expected to emerge in the next few years on AMC. and its subscriber streamer service.

And trust us, there will be more TWD at SDCC, virtual or not.