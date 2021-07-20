Viola Davis, Kelly Ripa To Publish Books In 2022

Books from actress Viola Davis and talk show host Kelly Ripa will be released next year, publishing houses for the separate projects announced today.

Davis’ memoir Finding Me will be published by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing. The book will go on sale April 19, 2022.

HarperOne describes Finding Me as “Viola Davis’s story in her own words, and spans her incredible, inspiring life from her coming-of-age in Rhode Island to her present-day career. Hers is a story of overcoming; it is a true hero’s journey. Deeply personal, brutally honest, and riveting, Finding Me is a timeless and spellbinding memoir that will capture the hearts and minds of Ms. Davis’s legions of fans around the world.”

Davis, whose recent Best Actress Oscar nomination for her work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom makes her the most-nominated Black actress in the history of the Academy Awards, also produces, alongside her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon, through their JuVee Productions banner.

Judith Curr, president and publisher HarperOne Group, acquired North American rights, including audio, from Creative Artists Agency. Gideon Weil, HarperOne, VP/editorial director, and Sydney Rogers, senior editor, will edit Finding Me.

Ripa’s Live Wire will be the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host’s first book, a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage and her career. The book, as described, will put “her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display.”

The book, to be published sometime in 2022, was acquired at auction by Carrie Thornton, VP and Editorial Director of Dey Street Books, and the deal was brokered by Creative Artists Agency.