Vincent Vermignon Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

Vincent Vermignon has joined the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s true-crime docuseries. Vermignon will play de Lestrade, joining previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg and Tim Guinee.

The series is based on the docuseries and various books and reports on the case of Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering Kathleen two years earlier. The charge was reduced to manslaughter in 2017, and Peterson subsequently was released from prison. He had claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs at their home after consuming alcohol and Valium, but an autopsy concluded she died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object.

De Lestrade’s docuseries premiered in 2004 and was released on Netflix as a 13-episode series in 2018.



The Staircase is written and executive produced by Campos and Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna TV.

Originally from the French Caribbean Island of Martinique, Vermignon has starred in numerous French short, feature and television films, including the recurring role of Stefan (2014-2018) in the French television series Cut and on the popular shows Plus Belle La Vie and Chronicles of the Sun. His most recent television credits include the role of Monsieur Awaritefe on BBC’s Luther and Bo Shaladi on CBS drama Ransom. His upcoming feature film projects include Beyond Existence, Zépon and and Le lien qui nous unit, which was shot this year in French Guyana. Vermignon is repped by Atwell Artist Management.