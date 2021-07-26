Vince McMahon Scripted Series In The Works With Blumhouse TV & WWE

Blumhouse Television and WWE are grappling with a scripted series about wrestling chief Vince McMahon.

The two companies have teamed up to develop The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon – the first scripted portrayal of the Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment.

It is the latest project featuring the colorful character – WWE is working with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons to produce a multi-part docuseries about McMahon for Netflix.

The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon will delve into WWE during the 1990s, at the time Rupert Murdoch had purchased the New York Post. For years, Post writer Phil Mushnick regularly hammered McMahon in his column with headlines like ‘Legislators Give WWE A Free Pass On ‘Roids’ and ‘McMahon Skips Through the Cemetery’ eventually capturing the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

In 1994, the U.S. government indicted McMahon for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent. McMahon, with his liberty at stake, two school-aged children at home and with WWE on the brink of bankruptcy, refused to take a plea deal. Ultimately, McMahon stood trial and was acquitted unanimously by a jury of his peers and went on to build a multi-billion-dollar global sports entertainment empire.

McMahon, Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will serve as executive producers on the project.

Blum himself was spotted at WWE’s offices last week posing in front of a statue of the wrestler The Ultimate Warrior. WWE and Blumhouse had previously teamed up on projects such as micro-budget feature thriller Incarnate starring wrestler Mark Henry in a cameo as well as Sundance feature Sleight, directed by JD Dillard.

“Jason, Chris and their team at Blumhouse create amazing work and we look forward to delivering an inside look into one of the most pivotal moments in our company’s history,” said Dunn.

“We have a dramatic, riveting saga – one that’s crazier than fiction – that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans,” added McCumber. “To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement.”