Vince Gilligan Inks New Four-Year Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: One of the longest ongoing creative partnerships between a showrunner and a studio is set to continue. Vince Gilligan, creator of the blockbuster Breaking Bad franchise, which has spawned two hit series and a movie, has re-upped his overall deal with Breaking Bad producer Sony Pictures Television.

Gilligan, creator of the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad, co-creator of its prequel, Better Call Saul, and creator of its sequel, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, has been at SPT for the past 15 years; the big new pact will bring his tenure there to almost two decades.

“Recently I was talking to my excellent agents (at ICM Partners,) and they reminded me my current deal was at its end. I pondered my options for maybe twenty seconds, then decided to re-up,” Gilligan said. “It was a no-brainer: Sony is very generous to me, they’ve been a great place to work and I like everybody there, from Tony Vinciquerra, Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter on down. Also, having put in fifteen years already, I’m only a decade shy of receiving a gold Walkman.”

Under the rich new eight-figure overall deal, Gilligan will continue to work on Better Call Saul, which he co-created and executive produces with Peter Gould. The series, starring Bob Odenkirk, is currently in production on its 6th and final season.

He also is already developing a new project for the studio through his company High Bridge Productions.

Better Call Saul has received 40 Primetime Emmy nominations to date, winning two awards for the Employee Training short-form video. The series is not eligible for the Emmys this year but is expected to come back in a big way next year for its final installment. The prequel also has earned four PGA Award Nominations so far, 1 DGA Award Nomination, 15 WGA Award Nominations (and 2 wins) and a Peabody Award.

Gilligan produced, directed, and wrote the sequel, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which received PGA, WGA, and DGA Award nominations and was nominated for 4 Primetime Emmys.

“Our relationship with Vince is extraordinarily rare in this business,” said Jeff Frost, President of SPT Studios and Jason Clodfelter, Co-President of SPT Studios. “He is an integral member of the Sony Pictures family, an inimitable creative genius in everything he does, and a remarkable friend. He has been instrumental in the success of Sony Pictures Television and words can’t express how elated we are that Vince will continue to create groundbreaking and momentous stories with us.”

Coming up next for Gilligan is the August release of 99.1% Pure: Breaking Bad Art, a collection of art from around the world, personally curated by Gilligan and the Breaking Bad team, which serves as a tribute to the series and its impact on global popular culture.

Gilligan is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Jean Tanaka.