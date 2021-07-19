Vidyut Jammwal To Star In & Produce Espionage Thriller ‘IB 71’ With Director Sankalp Reddy

EXCLUSIVE: Vidyut Jammwal, one of Indian cinema’s biggest action stars, has set his first project as a producer, the espionage thriller IB 71, in which he will also star.

Deadline revealed Jammwal’s move into production earlier this year via his company Action Hero Films, which is looking to focus on a diverse slate of content. Over the last decade the actor has risen to prominence after starring in pics including the Commando series and Junglee.

On IB 71 he is teaming with National Award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy (The Ghazi Attack) on the project

Set before the Indo-Pakistani war, Jammwal will play an intelligence officer in a story about how Indian intelligence agencies outwitted the Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian armed forces the required advantage they needed to face a two-front war. Aditya Shastri wrote the story and the screenplay comes from Storyhouse Films. Abbas Sayyed is co-producer.

Jammwal commented, “Some of the most interesting episodes in Indian history have inspired IB 71. With this film, Action Hero Films pursues the endeavour to unravel a riveting story envisaged by gifted writers. I have full faith in Sankalp Reddy’s vision as a filmmaker and it is wonderful to be joining hands with Reliance Entertainment, a banner that has been synonymous with quality filmmaking.”

Watch on Deadline

Director Sankalp Reddy added, “IB 71 is about what goes on before a triumph and a very different kind of heroism is at play in its story. These are the themes that I connected with when the story was narrated to me. I’m very happy that the producers have shown tremendous belief in my vision. This film is truly special for me.”

Deadline also revealed back in June that Jammwal had signed with Wonder Street for U.S. representation.