Former ABC Exec Vicki Dummer Joins Warner Bros. TV As Head Of Current Programming

Warner Bros. Television has hired former ABC exec Vicki Dummer as EVP & head of current series programming as part of a restructure of its team.

It marks a reunion between Dummer, who was previously head of current series programming at ABC Entertainment, and Channing Dungey, who is now Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group. The pair previously worked together at the Disney-owned broadcast network.

Dummer left ABC in December after 24 years as part of the company’s consolidation that saw Craig Erwich take over original content for ABC and Hulu and Karey Burke take over 20th Television and Touchstone TV.

She will have a broad overview of current with Odetta Watkins, Rachel Filippelli, and Kelly Goode set as senior leaders of the department, reporting to Dummer.

Maddy Horne, who previously supervised current across broadcast network series, retired earlier this month.

The studio had previously split the current duties between broadcast, overseen by Horne, and streaming and cable, overseen by Watkins, following the retirement of Melinda Hage in 2019, but under Dungey’s new regime this will no longer be divided along platform lines.

In the new role, Dummer who will report to Dungey, will be responsible for managing creative affairs for all current scripted series produced by WBTV across all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, premium and basic cable channels, and the five U.S. broadcast networks.

This includes more than 60 series across 15 platforms including shows like The Flight Attendant, Gossip Girl, Ted Lasso, Young Sheldon and Kung Fu.

During her 25 years at ABC, she was Head of Current Series Programming for the last ten, overseen all scripted series for the network including Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Modern Family and Scandal.

Prior to that, she was EVP, Daytime and Current Series & Specials Programing, after having served as Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late Night, where she developed series including Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Shark Tank and supervised Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars.

“I’m thrilled to have Vicki joining us here at Warner Bros. Television to lead our exceptional current programming team,” said Channing Dungey. “In our time together at ABC, I found Vicki to be a truly insightful and collaborative creative executive who works incredibly well with talent. She has played a pivotal role in managing some of the most successful, long-running series of the last two decades. We are excited to have the benefit of her expertise at what is an extremely exciting time at the studio, as we ramp up our series production for HBO Max while continuing to deliver signature series for external streaming and cable partners, and the broadcast networks.”

Dummer added, “I’m excited to be reunited with Channing, who is an inspiring and thoughtful leader, and very much looking forward to helping her fulfill her vision for WBTV. The opportunity to lead current programming at this iconic studio with such an impressive roster of producers and series is truly a dream come true.”