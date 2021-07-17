Vice President Kamala Harris Okay, No Covid-19 Exposure After Meeting With Texas Lawmakers, Says Spokesperson

Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff avoided Covid-19 exposure at a recent meeting with Texas lawmakers, two of whom have now tested positive, according to a White House Office of the Vice President spokesperson.

“On Tuesday, July 13th, Vice President Harris met with members of the Texas state legislature who are temporarily in Washington, D.C. Earlier today, it was brought to our attention that two of the members at that meeting tested positive for COVID-19,” said Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders.

“Based on the time line of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined. The Vice President and her staff are fully vaccinated.”

Texas House’s Democratic Caucus director Phillip Martin announced on Saturday that three of the state’s Democratic lawmakers had tested positive for Covid-19 while in the nation’s capitol. More than 50 Texas House Democrats arrived in D.C. on Monday in an attempt to block the passage of a Republican-backed law which would impose new voting requirements in the Lone Star State.

At the moment, the legislators in question remain in D.C. Their names and conditions were not released. Each member of the delegation who tested positive for Covid-19 via a rapid test had previously been vaccinated against the virus.

For the White House, a positive Covid-19 test on the part of Harris or one of her staffers could have potentially spelled disaster. While President Biden received his second vaccination against the coronavirus all the way back in January, the 78-year-old Pennsylvania native remains at high risk of severe illness, should he contract the virus, given his advanced age.