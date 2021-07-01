ViacomCBS Alum Zaina Sesay Joins Kin As Director Of Talent And Development

EXCLUSIVE: Kin, the company behind Tia Mowry’s Challenge Accepted and Facebook Watch’s What Happens at Home, has enlisted ViacomCBS alum Zaina Sesay as its Director of Talent and Development.

Sesay, who has previously worked for MTV and VH1, will work with Kin to expand and strengthen its current roster, which boasts Mowry, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Jeannie Mai and more. Reporting to Kin Head of Programming and Development, Sesay will act as the liaison between talent and their representatives and the internal team at Kin, including negotiating new talent deals. She will also research, identify, and sign new celebrity talent for Kin-owned and operated digital shows and other content partnership opportunities with TV networks and streaming platforms.

“Zaina’s broad experience working with diverse talent in lifestyle programming will be a true asset as we continue to grow the Kin portfolio of shows,” Black said.

“I’ve always admired Kin’s roster of talent and shows and how they’ve managed to create franchises that truly resonate with young women. I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping them continue to build out their impressive lineup,” Sesay added.

Before Kin, Sesay worked across both MTV and VH1 on a number of top programs including Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Basketball Wives, Girl’s Cruise, Love & Listings, MTV Cribs, Teyana & Iman, in addition a number of series in development. Sesay began her entertainment career at FremantleMedia, working across the development and digital departments. She is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.