Ivana Martinez Joins Verve As Talent Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Verve has hired Ivana Martinez as an agent as the company continues to build out its talent team that formed last year under Talent Head and Partner Sean Grumman.

Martinez began her career in the WME mailroom before transitioning to management at Fourward. Her clients include Eliza Taylor (The 100), Mason Temple (Ginny & Georgia) and Ben O’Toole (Detroit).

As a representative of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, Martinez hopes to work with clients that authentically reflect the world today and believes everyone should be able to see themselves represented on the big and small screen.

“Ivana brings an energy and perspective to this team that has already proven invaluable to our growing group. Her approach to representation aligns with Verve’s steadfast client-first mentality and we’re thrilled to have her on our team and in our client’s corners,” the Verve partners told Deadline in an exclusive statement.