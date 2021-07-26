Venice Film Festival Lineup: Schrader, Sorrentino, Larrain, Gyllenhaal, Campion In Competition – Full List

Refresh for latest…: The lineup for the 78th Venice Film Festival is being announced this morning from Rome. Fest Director Alberto Barbera will fill in a list that we already know includes Pedro Almodovar’s in-competition opener Madres Paralelas, starring Penelope Cruz. Out-of-competition titles previously set include David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills from Universal/Blumhouse and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune from Warner Bros/Legendary, both making their world premieres. (Scroll down for the full list of films which is being updated live.)
Indeed the studios are expected to be back this year after 2020’s fest was light on Hollywood titles. Still, Searchlight’s Nomadland rode its way from the Lido all the way to three Oscars, including Best Picture. Venice is a tastemaker when it comes to awards season, having in the past five years hosted the launches of Joker, A Star Is Born, Marriage Story, The Shape Of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Favourite, Roma, La La Land and Arrival, among others. Bong Joon Ho is jury president this year.
While attendance is expected to be increased this year, with more stars present, there’s currently a headache for visitors from the UK who are required to quarantine for five days upon arrival. However, the rule is due to be revisited on July 30.
Outside the films, another topic that may be covered at today’s press conference could be sanitary protocols. Venice last year was the first international gathering for the industry since the beginning of the pandemic, and set a high bar for handling the crisis even before vaccines were widely available. There were temperature checks at every point of access to the main staging area, socially-distanced seating inside the cinemas and an efficient online reservations system.
Italy as of early July had about 55% of its cinemas open at 50% capacity limits. Last week, the government said a so-called “Green Pass” would be required as of August 6 in order to enter cinemas, restaurants and bars among other establishments. The digital or paper certificate will show vaccination status (one dose is sufficient) or a negative Covid test within the past 48 hours. The film festival, which runs September 1-11 on the Lido, will surely have to abide by the same rules.
We’ll know more in just a little while, so check back as we update the lineup below:
VENEZIA 78 – COMPETITION
Madres Paralelas, dir: Pedro Almodovar
Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon, dir: Ana Lily Amirpour
Un Autre Monde, dir: Stéphane Brizé
The Power Of The Dog, dir: Jane Campion
America Latina, dir: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo
L’Evénement, dir: Audrey Diwan
Competencia Oficial, dirs: Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn
Il Buco, dir: Michelangelo Frammartino
Sundown, dir: Michel Franco
Illusions Perdues, dir: Xavier Giannoli
The Lost Daughter, dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Spencer, dir: Pablo Larrain
Freaks Out, dir: Gabriele Mainetti
Qui Rido Io, dir: Mario Martone
On The Job: The Missing 8, dir: Erik Matti
Leave No Traces, dir: Jan P Matuszynski
Captain Volkonogov Escaped, dirs: Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov
The Card Counter, dir: Paul Schrader
The Hand Of God, dir: Paolo Sorrentino
La Caja, dir: Lorenzo Vigas
Reflection, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych
OUT OF COMPETITION – SERIES
Scenes From A Marriage (Episodes 1-5), dir: Hagai Levi
OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION
Il Bambino Nascosto, dir: Roberto Ando
Les Choses Humaines, dir: Yvan Attal
Ariaferma, dir: Leonardo Di Costanzo
Halloween Kills, dir: David Gordon Green
La Scuola Cattolica, dir: Stefano Mordini
Old Henry, dir: Potsy Ponciroli
The Last Duel, dir: Ridley Scott
Dune, dir: Denis Villeneuve
Last Night In Soho, dir: Edgar Wright
OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION
Life Of Crime 1984-2020, dir: Jon Alpert
Tranchées, dir: Loup Bureau
Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo, dir: Augusto Contento
Republic Of Silence, dir: Diana El Jeiroudi
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, dirs: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
Deandré#Deandré Storio Di Un Impiegato, dir: Roberta Lena
Django & Django, dir: Luca Rea
Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, dir: Giorgio Verdelli
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Le 7 Giornate Di Bergamo, dir: Simona Ventura
La Biennale Di Venezia: Il Cinema Al Tempo Del Covid, dir: Andrea Segre
HORIZONS EXTRA
Land Of Dreams, dirs: Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari
Costa Brava, dir: Mounia Akl
Mama I’m Home, dir: Vladimir Bitokov
Ma Nuit, dir: Antoinette Boulat
La Ragazza Ha Volato, dir: Wilma Labate
7 Prisoners, dir: Alexandre Moratto
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, dir: Teemu Nikki
La Macchina Delle Immagini Di Alfredo C, dir: Roland Sejko
HORIZONS
Les Promesses, dir: Thomas Kruithof
Atlantide, dir: Yuri Ancarani
Miracle, dir: Bogdan George Apetri
Pilgrims, dir: Laurynas Bareisa
Il Paradiso Del Pavone, dir: Laura Bispuri
The Falls, dir: Chung Mong-Hong
El Hoyo En La Cerca, dir: Joaquin Del Paso
Amira, dir: Mohamed Diab
A Plein Temps, dir: Eric Gravel
107 Mothers, dir: Peter Kerekes
Vera Dreams Of The Sea, dir: Kaltrina Krasniqi
White Building, dir: Kavich Neang
Anatomy Of Time, dir: Jakrawal Nilthamrong
El Otro Tom, dirs: Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo
El Gran Movimento, dir: Kiro Russo
Once Upon A Time In Calcutta, dir: Aditya Vikram Sengupta
Rhino, dir: Oleg Sentsov
True Things, dir: Harry Wootliff
Inu-Oh, dir: Yuasa Masaaki
BIENNALE COLLEGE – CINEMA
Al Oriente
Nuestros Dias Mas Felices
La Santa Piccola
The Cathedral
Mon Pere, Le Diable
La Tana
BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA – VIRTUAL REALITY
Lavrynthos
