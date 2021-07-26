Venice Film Festival Lineup: Schrader, Sorrentino, Larrain, Gyllenhaal, Campion In Competition – Full List

Refresh for latest…: The lineup for the 78th Venice Film Festival is being announced this morning from Rome. Fest Director Alberto Barbera will fill in a list that we already know includes Pedro Almodovar’s in-competition opener Madres Paralelas, starring Penelope Cruz. Out-of-competition titles previously set include David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills from Universal/Blumhouse and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune from Warner Bros/Legendary, both making their world premieres. (Scroll down for the full list of films which is being updated live.)

Indeed the studios are expected to be back this year after 2020’s fest was light on Hollywood titles. Still, Searchlight’s Nomadland rode its way from the Lido all the way to three Oscars, including Best Picture. Venice is a tastemaker when it comes to awards season, having in the past five years hosted the launches of Joker, A Star Is Born, Marriage Story, The Shape Of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Favourite, Roma, La La Land and Arrival, among others. Bong Joon Ho is jury president this year.

While attendance is expected to be increased this year, with more stars present, there’s currently a headache for visitors from the UK who are required to quarantine for five days upon arrival. However, the rule is due to be revisited on July 30.

Watch on Deadline

Outside the films, another topic that may be covered at today’s press conference could be sanitary protocols. Venice last year was the first international gathering for the industry since the beginning of the pandemic, and set a high bar for handling the crisis even before vaccines were widely available. There were temperature checks at every point of access to the main staging area, socially-distanced seating inside the cinemas and an efficient online reservations system.

Italy as of early July had about 55% of its cinemas open at 50% capacity limits. Last week, the government said a so-called “Green Pass” would be required as of August 6 in order to enter cinemas, restaurants and bars among other establishments. The digital or paper certificate will show vaccination status (one dose is sufficient) or a negative Covid test within the past 48 hours. The film festival, which runs September 1-11 on the Lido, will surely have to abide by the same rules.

We’ll know more in just a little while, so check back as we update the lineup below:

VENEZIA 78 – COMPETITION

Madres Paralelas, dir: Pedro Almodovar

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon, dir: Ana Lily Amirpour

Un Autre Monde, dir: Stéphane Brizé

The Power Of The Dog, dir: Jane Campion

America Latina, dir: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

L’Evénement, dir: Audrey Diwan

Competencia Oficial, dirs: Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn

Il Buco, dir: Michelangelo Frammartino

Sundown, dir: Michel Franco

Illusions Perdues, dir: Xavier Giannoli

The Lost Daughter, dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Spencer, dir: Pablo Larrain

Freaks Out, dir: Gabriele Mainetti

Qui Rido Io, dir: Mario Martone

On The Job: The Missing 8, dir: Erik Matti

Leave No Traces, dir: Jan P Matuszynski

Captain Volkonogov Escaped, dirs: Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov

The Card Counter, dir: Paul Schrader

The Hand Of God, dir: Paolo Sorrentino

La Caja, dir: Lorenzo Vigas

Reflection, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych

OUT OF COMPETITION – SERIES

Scenes From A Marriage (Episodes 1-5), dir: Hagai Levi

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION

Il Bambino Nascosto, dir: Roberto Ando

Les Choses Humaines, dir: Yvan Attal

Ariaferma, dir: Leonardo Di Costanzo

Halloween Kills, dir: David Gordon Green

La Scuola Cattolica, dir: Stefano Mordini

Old Henry, dir: Potsy Ponciroli

The Last Duel, dir: Ridley Scott

Dune, dir: Denis Villeneuve

Last Night In Soho, dir: Edgar Wright

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION

Life Of Crime 1984-2020, dir: Jon Alpert

Tranchées, dir: Loup Bureau

Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo, dir: Augusto Contento

Republic Of Silence, dir: Diana El Jeiroudi

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, dirs: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

Deandré#Deandré Storio Di Un Impiegato, dir: Roberta Lena

Django & Django, dir: Luca Rea

Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, dir: Giorgio Verdelli

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Le 7 Giornate Di Bergamo, dir: Simona Ventura

La Biennale Di Venezia: Il Cinema Al Tempo Del Covid, dir: Andrea Segre

HORIZONS EXTRA

Land Of Dreams, dirs: Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari

Costa Brava, dir: Mounia Akl

Mama I’m Home, dir: Vladimir Bitokov

Ma Nuit, dir: Antoinette Boulat

La Ragazza Ha Volato, dir: Wilma Labate

7 Prisoners, dir: Alexandre Moratto

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, dir: Teemu Nikki

La Macchina Delle Immagini Di Alfredo C, dir: Roland Sejko

HORIZONS

Les Promesses, dir: Thomas Kruithof

Atlantide, dir: Yuri Ancarani

Miracle, dir: Bogdan George Apetri

Pilgrims, dir: Laurynas Bareisa

Il Paradiso Del Pavone, dir: Laura Bispuri

The Falls, dir: Chung Mong-Hong

El Hoyo En La Cerca, dir: Joaquin Del Paso

Amira, dir: Mohamed Diab

A Plein Temps, dir: Eric Gravel

107 Mothers, dir: Peter Kerekes

Vera Dreams Of The Sea, dir: Kaltrina Krasniqi

White Building, dir: Kavich Neang

Anatomy Of Time, dir: Jakrawal Nilthamrong

El Otro Tom, dirs: Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo

El Gran Movimento, dir: Kiro Russo

Once Upon A Time In Calcutta, dir: Aditya Vikram Sengupta

Rhino, dir: Oleg Sentsov

True Things, dir: Harry Wootliff

Inu-Oh, dir: Yuasa Masaaki

BIENNALE COLLEGE – CINEMA

Al Oriente

Nuestros Dias Mas Felices

La Santa Piccola

The Cathedral

Mon Pere, Le Diable

La Tana

BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA – VIRTUAL REALITY

Lavrynthos